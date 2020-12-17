Food benefit program extended through school year

BOSTON (SHNS) – Massachusetts on Wednesday became the first state to receive federal approval to continue issuing Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits for the rest of the year to help cover the costs of missed school meals for students learning from home, according to the Baker administration.

Jointly administered by the Department of Transitional Assistance and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the P-EBT program provides eligible families with $117 a month per child learning fully remotely and $58 a month for children participating in hybrid learning.

The approval means more than 500,000 students will resume receiving P-EBT benefits this month, to cover meals from October and November. Households will receive benefits monthly through the end of the school year, according to the DTA, which said that the P-EBT program will bring $40 million to $60 million per month in federal dollars to Massachusetts.

“P-EBT has proven to be an effective tool during the COVID-19 pandemic to help families with students learning at home directly purchase healthy, culturally appropriate food,” DTA Commissioner Amy Kershaw said in a statement. “P-EBT also brings critical resources into our local communities, supporting food retailers and their employees.”