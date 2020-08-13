Food insecurity concerns continue to grow 6 months into pandemic

BOSTON (WWLP) – Right now, one in 11 people in Massachusetts struggles with hunger and the effects of this pandemic could force that number to go up.

When the economy shut down back in March, hundreds of families turned to SNAP benefits and their local food banks for assistance.

But, according to the Healthy Waltham organization, that number hasn’t dropped much since then.

A study released back in July found that 60 percent of immigrant households reported some kind of food insecurity.

To solve this growing problem, the state has launched a $36-million grant program, and millions more are included in the legislatures COVID-19 spending bill.

At the federal level, though, efforts to pass another spending plan have been unsuccessful.

Massachusetts Congresswoman Katherine Clark has made ending food insecurity her mission this session.

She is calling out Republicans in Congress for not being willing to fully fund food benefit programs.