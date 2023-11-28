BOSTON (WWLP) – It was a busy day at the State House as nearly 60 gun-related bills were up for a hearing Tuesday.

A total of 56 gun bills were heard in front of the Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security, and it garnered advocates both for and against gun reform. Representative Carlos Gonzalez chairs the committee and Senator John Velis and Representative Shirley Arriaga were also in attendance.

These bills are in the wake of Springfield seeing an uptick in gun violence over the past year. Since November 7th, Springfield officers have taken 305 illegal guns off the streets this year. A total of 314 were seized in 2022.

Ellen Leigh is a survivor of gun violence and testified in favor of several bills, “Even though the Commonwealth has been a leader, there are still way too many people in the state that continue to be killed and injured by gun violence, including suicides. Now gun violence is the number one cause of the death of children under the age of 18.”

Second Amendment advocates were also present and voiced their opposition to further regulations to legal gun ownership. Jim Wallace, Executive Director of the Gun Owners’ Action League said, “Massachusetts always says it leads the way in common sense gun control. Well, you ever see a race where you’re so far behind that everybody’s about to lap you and come up behind ya, that’s pretty much where Massachusetts is, they are so far behind the curve on dealing with violent crime but also respecting our civil rights, it’s kinda sad.”

The House pushed through its omnibus gun bill in October and the Senate has also announced they plan to craft their own omnibus gun bill and get it to Governor Healey by this summer.

Gun-related legislation is not likely to come to the floor in either chamber for a vote until next year, because formal lawmaking has ended for the year.