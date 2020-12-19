Former DeLeo intern files to run for his House seat

File – In this Jan. 12, 2015, file photo, Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, left, Democratic legislative leaders Senate President Stan Rosenberg, second from left, House Speaker Robert DeLeo, second from right, and Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, right, face the media at the Statehouse, in Boston. Polito, a one-time staunch opponent of gay marriage, […]

BOSTON (SHNS) – On the same day that House Speaker Robert DeLeo made public his plans to seek a new job with Northeastern University, a former DeLeo intern and State House aide filed papers to run for the House seat that DeLeo could soon vacate.

Juan Pablo Jaramillo of Revere filed Friday with the Office of Campaign and Political Finance to run for the 19th Suffolk House seat, which is the seat DeLeo occupies and was re-elected to in November. If DeLeo resigns to take a job outside the State House, the seat would likely be filled through a special election.

Jaramillo previously worked as legislative director in the State House office of Sen. Joseph Boncore of Winthrop and left in 2019 to work as SEIU 32BJ’s political coordinator. According to a resume attached to Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo’s appointment of Jaramillo to the Revere Planning Board, Jaramillo was a legislative intern in DeLeo’s office from August 2015 until February 2016.

In addition to his work at the State House and for SEIU, Jaramillo spent almost three years as program director for Revere Youth in Action, which focuses on community outreach among the city’s teens and youth. He graduated from Revere High School in 2012 and then earned a degree in political science from the University of Massachusetts Boston in 2017.

The 19th Suffolk District includes all of Winthrop and parts of Revere. DeLeo was reelected in November and faced no opponent in the Democratic primary or the general election. As of Friday afternoon, Jaramillo was the only candidate filed to run for that seat.

DeLeo’s predecessor, former House Speaker Sal DiMasi, was succeeded in his House seat by a former DiMasi aide, Aaron Michlewitz, now chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.