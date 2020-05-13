Former inmates asking Gov. Baker to release non-violent criminals in prisons

BOSTON (WWLP) – A debate continues in Massachusetts over whether the commonwealth should release certain inmates out of prison during this pandemic.

Early Tuesday, a group of former inmates hosted a news conference asking the Governor to change the guidance around inmate releases but their requests seem to contradict those of correctional officials.

The group advocating for the early release of non-violent criminals say public health guidance is nearly impossible to follow inside prisons and jails. So far, seven people have died inside Massachusetts correctional facilities, and early release supporters believe that those deaths could have been prevented.

“You’re playing Russian Roulette with the lives of women who were not sentenced to die by any judge in the state of Massachusetts, the inadequacy and blatant disregard for human life is the normal culture in prisons and has existed before COVID-19 and will continue,” said Jasmine Borges, a former inmate.

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi has been an outspoken opponent of early releases. He told 22News that multiple inmates who have been released already due to COVID-19 concerns at the jail, have already re-offended.

This debate is ongoing in Massachusetts and across the country.

As we get closer to the re-opening of the economy, it is unclear if the Supreme Judicial Court or the governor will take any more action.