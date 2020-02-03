Former inmates speak out about “terrible” conditions at MA state prisons

BOSTON (WWLP) – Last month, a fight broke out between correctional officers and inmates at a state prison in Shirley.

Since then, families of those inmates claim there has been severe retaliation. On January 10, the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center was put on Lockdown after several inmates were caught on surveillance fighting with correctional officers.

The fight lasted only a few minutes but inmates claim the punishment they have endured since that time has been unnecessarily rough.

“The tasering, the tactical teams moving in on people unprovoked and beating people up both physically and with kinetic weapons, basically with less than lethal weapons, maze ball guns, bean bag pellet guns,” Elizabeth Matos said.

On top of the alleged physical abuse, inmates also allege they’re begin denied access to a phone, as well as being cut off from their legal representation, which is their constitutional right.

“I implore anyone who is listening, legislation, even people, to become more aware, see through the rhetoric that is being spread, this is a crime that’s happening,” former inmate Jarell Laurenell said.

The Worcester District Attorney’s office is handling the investigation into the initial fight.

22News has contacted the Massachusetts Department of Corrections about these allegations but did not hear back as of news time.