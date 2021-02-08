Former Pittsfield State Sen. Ben Downing announces bid for governor

BOSTON (SHNS) – A western Massachusetts native is throwing his hat in the ring, announcing on Monday that he’s running for governor.

Ben Downing is a former state senator from Pittsfield and he announced that he is returning to politics, and this time he has his sights set on the governor’s office. The race for governor won’t take place until 2022, but Downing is looking to gain support over the next few months to take the seat away from current Gov. Charlie Baker.

Downing, a Democrat, has a long track record here on Beacon Hill, he fought for clean energy, better-paying jobs, and an improved education system. A fight he hopes to take all the way to the governor’s office.

“I think the potential of Massachusetts is limitless but what we haven’t had is the urgent leadership that we need,” Downing told 22News.

Downing said gaps in the state’s COVID response efforts, especially in western Massachusetts are what prompted him to run. As of right now, he’s the only candidate to file for the governor’s race.

Baker has not announced whether he plans to run for re-election.