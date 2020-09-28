Former Senate President could return to MA State House as a lobbyist after resignation

BOSTON (WWLP) – He might not be running for public office, but former Senate President Stanley Rosenberg could be returning to the building as a lobbyist.

According to the State House News Service, Rosenberg registered New Horizons Consulting back in February. His filing with the secretary of state’s office would allow him to represent certain clients on Beacon Hill which for now he said he’s doing pro-bono.

The first order of business for Rosenberg will be consulting for the Yes on 1 auto repair ballot campaign.

He’s also taking aim at the transportation sector as a whole, saying, “Transportation in this state is a mess and it’s one of the two major elements that will compromise the continued growth and strength of our economy if it’s not fixed.”

With lawmakers not in the building due to the pandemic it is unclear how much time Rosenberg will actually be spending on Beacon Hill, but for now he’s back in action via Zoom.