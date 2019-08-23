Former State Police union president, lobbyist deny fraud and bribery charges

BOSTON (WWLP) – Federal charges have been brought against two people who had worked for the Massachusetts State Police.

Federal authorities on Wednesday arrested the former State Police union president and a lobbyist for the association. They’re charged with fraud and bribery.

Federal prosecutors are saying that they used state trooper funds as their own personal piggy banks.

According to the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, Dana Pullman and Anne Lynch allegedly worked together to embezzle tens of thousands of dollars in funds from the State police Union; funds which are paid by state troopers.

Pullman, a former trooper himself served as president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts from 2012 to 2018. Court documents show Pullman spent $9,000 on flowers, $8,000 on food, $2,000 on iTunes gift cards, and about $3,600 on a trip to Miami.

Investigators said they found that much of the money Pullman spent actually went to an unnamed individual with whom he was having an affair.

Federal prosecutors say Lynch, a lobbyist for the union, worked with Pullman to embezzle over $350,000 from union funds including a $50,000 check that she wrote to herself.

Both Lynch and Pullman were escorted into federal court in handcuffs Wednesday but they were released on bail the same day.

Their lawyers deny the charges and said they intend to fight the matter at trial.