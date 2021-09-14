Former TV personalities team up with MA lawmakers to get taxpayer funds out of NDAs

BOSTON (WWLP) – A bill before the Massachusetts legislature would prevent taxpayer dollars from going towards non-disclosure agreements.

There is a lot of momentum behind this bill in fact two high profile TV personalities testified in front of state lawmakers Tuesday. They say NDA’s are keeping people silent and costing taxpayers millions. Former Fox News hosts Gretchen Carlson and Julie Roginsky are leading the efforts to change NDA laws across the country.

The pair is working with State Senator Diana DiZoglio to prevent the use of non-disclosure agreements in state government. An issue that hits especially close to home for Senator Dizoglio who told committee members that she was forced to sign one while working at the Massachusetts Statehouse.

“I was one of the 33 people who was legally silenced while working in the building over 10 years ago when I was a staffer in my 20s,” DiZoglio said in her testimony.

There is a national movement to change NDA laws. Carlson and Roginsky have founded ‘lift our voices,’ an organization that’s fighting to eradicate laws that prevent employees from publicly discussing toxic workplace conditions.

Now the bill was heard by committee members on Tuesday, however, it has not been voted on yet. Supporters are hoping it gets a favorable recommendation so it can be sent to the House and Senate floor for a full vote.