Foundation grant helps families with utility costs

BOSTON (SHNS) – The National Grid Foundation awarded United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley a $250,000 grant Monday to deliver emergency financial assistance to families struggling with winter utility bill costs.

The social services organization plans to hand out the funds to 16 community-based organizations serving areas hit hardest by the economic impact of COVID-19.

“The loss of income created financial setbacks impacting the ability of many hourly workers to pay for their housing, childcare, food, and utilities,” said United Way President and CEO Bob Giannino.

The organization created a COVID-19 family support fund last year to help families, displaced workers, immigrants, domestic violence survivors, and those at-risk of losing housing who have been impacted by the pandemic.

Among the communities receiving funds are Boston, Chelsea, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Randolph, and Quincy.