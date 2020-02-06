Free savings program for newborn babies in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – A new program that the state has launched aims to help parents save for their child’s future.

Last month the state started ‘the baby steps savings program‘ to help parents save for college or additional trade education and the best part of the plan is that everyone who opts in starts off with $50 in their account.

New savings program for children discussed at Baystate Medical Center

When new parents are in the hospital after having their baby, they are given an option to check a box on their child’s birth certificate to establish a baby savings account.

Through the economic empowerment trust fund, $50 is immediately deposited into each account at no expense to taxpayers.

In its first full month, more than 2,000 Massachusetts families have signed their child up for the baby steps savings program.

“The critical thing is that we’re creating the opportunity for families to start their kids off on the path to long term economic security in this state.” Deborah Goldberg, Treasurer of Massachusetts

Families would also have the opportunity to transfer the balance in their baby steps savings account to another child in their family.

Five other states including Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Maine already have similar programs in place.

