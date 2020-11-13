Fund offering grants to musicians

Boston Statehouse

by: Katie Lannan, SHNS

Posted: / Updated:
music-lover_514863

BOSTON (SHNS) – A regional fund has launched a new donation drive in hopes of distributing $200,000 to musicians whose careers and finances have been strained by the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on the entertainment industry.

Musicians in New England and the Upper Hudson Valley of New York can apply for grants through the New England Musicians Relief Fund, which said many professional musicians are freelance workers who typically make the bulk of their yearly earnings over the holiday season but are unable to do so this year while performance venues remain closed.

“Without assistance, some musicians will leave the industry, which could devastate our once-vibrant New England arts scene,” said horn player Hazel Dean Davis, one of the fund’s founders. “Helping musicians today is an investment in the quality of life we all hope to return to.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today

Contests and Sweepstakes