Galvin working on vaccination guidance

BOSTON (SHNS) – Secretary of State William Galvin plans to soon communicate updated guidance and requirements around COVID-19 vaccines to his employees, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

The state’s other constitutional officers — Attorney General Maura Healey, Treasurer Deborah Goldberg and Auditor Suzanne Bump — have put in place vaccination policies for their workers, and Gov. Charlie Baker announced last week that the 44,000 executive branch employees and contractors, including the staff in his office, would need be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by mid-October.

Galvin spokesperson Deb O’Malley told the News Service that the “vast majority” of the secretary’s staff is already vaccinated and said the office is in the process of determining how many staffers have not gotten the shots.

“We have requested proof of vaccination from all employees across 17 different locations around the state, and we expect to be able to publish an updated policy as soon as we have completed this process,” O’Malley said.

As the state’s chief elections official, securities regulator and record-keeping officer, Galvin oversees a variety of offices and divisions, and has regional offices in Springfield and Fall River in addition to his Boston locations. Employees of the secretary’s office are currently required to remain masked at work unless they have provided proof of vaccination, O’Malley said.

Regardless of vaccination status, they are required to wear masks when interacting with the public or leaving their immediate workspace. Baker’s Aug. 19 executive order on employee vaccines, which called for “progressive discipline up to and including termination for non-compliance,” encouraged the other constitutional offices to “adopt policies consistent with” his mandate.