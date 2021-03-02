Gambling, brought to you by Clorox

BOSTON (SHNS) – Massachusetts casinos have been making hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes available to gamblers since they reopened last summer, but players at MGM Springfield will now be presented with only Clorox products.

Clorox is now the “Official Guest Disinfectant and Hand Sanitizer Brand of MGM Resorts,” the casino company announced Tuesday. The cleaning products brand will supply disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer throughout guest-accessible areas of 20 MGM properties in Las Vegas and around the country, including MGM Springfield.

“The health and safety of guests and employees remains our top priority, and we’re thrilled to partner with Clorox to support those efforts,” John Flynn, MGM Resorts’ vice president of administration, said. “Disinfecting and hand sanitizing are key components of our Seven-Point Safety Plan, and Clorox’s century of expertise and trusted brand make it a valuable ally in our ongoing mission to build confidence at our resorts and help keep guests and employees safer.”