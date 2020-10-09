Gaming Commission creates division of community affairs

BOSTON (SHNS) – As its own role shifts from one focused on licensing new casinos to one of oversight of casino operations, the Mass. Gaming Commission announced the replacement of its ombudsman’s office with a new Division of Community Affairs.

Executive Director Karen Wells announced the change at the start of Thursday’s commission meeting and told commissioners she had promoted Construction Project Oversight Manager Joe Delaney to chief of the new division.

“Now that the casino licenses have been awarded and the three casinos are up and running, the functions have somewhat shifted from the original role of the ombudsman,” Wells said, referring to the state’s two full-scale casinos and one slots parlor.

The commission has the power to issue a third casino license but has not reopened that process since rejecting an application for a Brockton casino in 2016.

What used to be the ombudsman’s office was “responsible for coordinating, communicating and facilitating interactions between all stakeholders: state agencies, applicants, licensees, host and surrounding communities, state and local officials, community groups, divisions within the commission and other interested parties,” the commission said on its website.

The Division of Community Affairs will retain many of the ombudsman’s office’s responsibilities as the primary liaison for licensees, communities and other state agencies, but Wells said the division also “will include the management of the Gaming Mitigation Fund and, as the commission is aware, that’s a multi-million dollar annual fund, that’s a big project.

And the focus will not only be on the guidelines, the review and the awards, but also overview and oversight of the grant contracts.” Delaney has been overseeing the ombudsman’s office since March, Wells said, and has worked at the Gaming Commission since 2016.

Before joining the commission, Delaney was deputy director of municipal services for the Department of Environmental Protection for a decade.