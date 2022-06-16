BOSTON (SHNS) – There might be “a long way to go” in the negotiations around sports betting, as House Speaker Ronald Mariano said this week, but a group that advises the Gaming Commission is already thinking about what it might suggest that commissioners include if or when they write the regulations for sports betting.

The Public Safety Subcommittee of the Gaming Policy Advisory Committee met for the first time in months this week and Eileen O’Brien, the gaming commissioner who chairs the subcommittee, said the commission is expecting that “we’re going to be in a position of having to deal with drafting regulations pretty quickly to deal with sports betting” if the lawmakers negotiating a compromise between House and Senate bills finishes its work before the end of July deadline.

She said having recommendations from the subcommittee, which includes representatives from the attorney general’s office, State Police, Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, the Hampden County district attorney and others, could be an early step in that process.

O’Brien said some gaming commissioners recently went to a National Association of Gaming Regulators conference “where more than 50 percent of the sessions had to do with sports betting.” “Then there was a whole discussion on not only the traditional sports betting and mobile betting that we’ve been talking about that’s out there, but then also something called exchange betting,” O’Brien said, referring to a type of betting that is common in Europe in which two bettors agree on the odds between themselves and each take a different side of the wager. O’Brien added, “that may or may not require a completely different mindset in terms of regulations we might need.”

The sports betting conference committee began its work in earnest last week and the six lawmakers on the panel have a number of issues to iron out — differences in tax rates, the number of possible betting licenses, advertising and marketing restrictions, and whether to allow bets on college sports, among them. But the House and Senate both approved bills to put sports betting oversight into the lap of the Gaming Commission, which has also been studying betting regulations elsewhere as it prepares to expand its scope.