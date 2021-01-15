Gaming revenues still trail fall levels after December increase

BOSTON (SHNS) – The slots parlor and casinos in Massachusetts cumulatively generated $49.83 million in gaming revenue in December and will turn about $14.6 million of their earnings over to the state, the Gaming Commission said Friday.

December’s revenue haul for Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor represents an increase of about $4.38 million, or 9.6 percent, over November but is still down nearly $19 million, or 27.5 percent, from what the gaming centers pulled in during October, the last full month before casinos became required to close by 9:30 p.m. each night.

Of December’s gross gaming revenue, the state is due $14.66 million, up about $1.5 million from November but still $5 million less than the $19.6 million in taxes generated in October, the commission said. Encore Boston Harbor in Everett generated about 59 percent of all gross gaming revenue last month, approximately $29.27 million.

The state’s 25 percent tax on gross gaming revenue for casinos means Encore was responsible for $7.32 million in state tax revenue, almost exactly half of the total. MGM Springfield took in $11.38 million in gross gaming revenue in December, which generated about $2.85 million in state tax revenue.

The slots parlor at Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville reported $9.17 million in gaming revenue, $4.49 million of which is due to the state. Gaming revenue in Massachusetts has reflected the capacity and game availability limits, curfew, and other restrictions that have been imposed since gambling centers reopened here in July from a nearly four-month shutdown.

Most recently, casinos were ordered to cap their occupancy at 25 percent. The Gaming Commission reported Thursday that none of the three facilities have bumped up against that limit since it went into effect Dec. 26.