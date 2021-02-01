Gaps in COVID demographic data persist

BOSTON (SHNS) – Nearly half of the COVID-19 cases reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control lack data about the race or ethnicity of the patient, complicating efforts to mitigate the pandemic’s disparate impact on communities of color, federal officials said Monday.

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, chair of the White House’s COVID-19 Equity Task Force, said during a call with reporters that 49 percent of cases the CDC tracks have no race or ethnicity, which is “still far too much.”

“That 49 percent of COVID-19 cases may in fact mirror the demographics of the other 51 percent, but it is more likely that it reflects some inherent inequities in how our data are collected and reported in different places based on resources and how much equity is prioritized,” Nunez-Smith said.

While almost all deaths track race or ethnicity data, about a quarter of hospitalizations and nearly half of vaccinations still lack the information, according to Nunez-Smith, who said the gaps are smaller today than they were earlier in the pandemic.

The impacts of the virus have been disproportionate across demographic lines, with higher rates of hospitalizations and deaths among Black, Latino and Native residents.

Nunez-Smith argued that it is an “urgent priority” for the federal government to fill in any unknown data so that vaccines can be distributed to the American public in an equitable manner. In an executive order, President Joe Biden formed a new working group to collect data on demographic variables.

“These challenges reflect long-standing and deeply rooted systemic challenges. We’re not suggesting that these problems are easily solved.

What we do believe, though, is that the way we get America vaccinated and the emphasis we place on reaching the hardest-hit communities is just as important as hitting those goals for a number of people vaccinated,” Nunez-Smith said.