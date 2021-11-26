Genocide Education bill approved, awaits Governor Baker’s signature

BOSTON (WWLP) – State lawmakers approved a bill that would mandate specific history lessons on genocide and human rights issues in schools on Wednesday.

This bill would require middle and high schools in the state to include instruction on the history of genocide.

Massachusetts lawmakers renewed their push for mandatory genocide education earlier this year after a high school football coach was fired following reports that the team used anti-Semitic language, including a mention of Auschwitz, in its on-field play calling.

Governor Charlie Baker has 10 days to decide whether this bill will be singed into law.