More than 2,000 Massachusetts consumers may be eligible for restitution.

BOSTON (WWLP) – GM Financial has agreed to pay more than $1.8 million to resolve allegations that the company’s business practices violated Massachusetts state consumer protection laws, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday.

More than 2,000 consumers in Massachusetts may be eligible for restitution under a settlement was reached relating to Americredit Financial Services, Inc., d/b/a GM Financial after failure to pay legally-required interest after delays in providing refunds of Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) enrollment fees.

GAP is sold by car dealers as an add-on product and is often financed as part of an auto loan. It is intended to limit the shortfall between the payment on an auto insurance claim and the amount a borrower owes on a car loan in the event a financed vehicle is totaled.

The Attorney General’s Office also says GM Financial allegedly failed to provide sufficient information to certain consumers after repossessing their vehicles.

“We alleged that GM Financial failed to provide borrowers with needed information, and failed to pay interest that legally belonged to those consumers,” said AG Healey. “We hope this settlement provides relief to the thousands of borrowers who have been affected by GM Financial’s alleged actions.”

A hotline has been established for consumers with questions at 1-888-830-6277.