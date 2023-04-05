BOSTON (WWLP) – Wednesday was a bittersweet day, honoring the spouses of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

It was Gold Star Spouse Recognition Day at the State House and the Senate Reading room was full of families and those lending their support. A Gold Star spouse is someone whose significant other died while fighting for our country. The Boston chapter includes those who died on duty and due to complications of battle.

Many widowers can lose up to 75% of their income when their spouse dies. And it’s not just the loss of a spouse to many, it’s the loss of a community. That’s where the Gold Star Wives can help.

“So what our group tries to do is create a social network. We do a lot of volunteering for homeless veterans, with other veteran services organizations, and then we have meetings, and the group has sort of formed and created it’s own social network,” said Peggy Griffin, President of the Greater Boston Chapter of Gold Star Wives of America.

Governor Maura Healey also attended the event and shared her support, “I know that time may pass, but the pain of grief continues, every single day, and you have all chosen to take that pain and turn it into a power, a power of remembrance, of reflection, and importantly action.”

Gold Star Spouse day was born out of the first meeting of the American Widows of World War II.

The Governor also mentioned how the state is a leader in Veteran benefits and how under her administration that will continue.