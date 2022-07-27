BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – With just four days are left on Beacon Hill in this legislative session, an amendment has been passed in the senate to help those who sacrificed the most.

Last week, the Senate voted on a $4.3 billion economic development bill that includes an amendment to help Gold Star Spouses.

A Gold Star Spouse is an individual whose significant other died while in service to our country.

Nearly 2,000 Gold Star Parents and Spouses receive a payment from the Massachusetts Department of Veterans Services annually.

Current law restricts gold star spouses from receiving their annuity if they chose to remarry.

This amendment would repeal that law, allowing gold star spouses to move on while still being able to receive their annual payment.

This amendment also increases the payment from $2,000 to $3,000, the first increase in 16 years.

Senator Velis heard from gold star spouses who said that they haven’t remarried because of current law.

Those are our most sacred assets in this nation, our gold star families, to preclude them from being able to move on with their lives, again it’s draconian and archaic. Senator John Velis

This amendment was unanimously approved in the Senate’s final version of the Economic Development bill.

The House previously passed their own Economic Development bill, so the two bills are now a part of conference committee negotiations.