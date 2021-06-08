Google tracks travel trends

FILE – This Sept. 24, 2019, file photo shows a sign on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif. Google was quickly negotiating generous deals with big and small Australian media companies to pay for news as the Parliament considers forcing digital giants into such remuneration agreements, a minister said on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

BOSTON (SHNS) – As high temperatures spur people to think of summer travel, would-be tourists who Google potential destinations in Massachusetts will find state travel trends embedded in their search results page.

Along with advice and advisories for travel during COVID-19, Google is posting weekly numbers showing the number of flights arriving at a destination compared to last year, and the percentage of available hotels, calculating by dividing the number of hotels that are “open and bookable” by the total number in the destination.

In Massachusetts, according to the search engine, 58 percent of flights are operating and 76 percent of hotels have availability.