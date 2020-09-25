Gov. Baker activates National Guard ahead of scheduled protests

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday night Governor Baker activated up to 1,000 members of the state’s National Guard.

The Governor’s order came after protests broke out across the nation in response to the charges brought against officers in the case of Breonna Taylor.

A grand jury in Kentucky declined to bring homicide charges against the officers involved in the raid at Breonna Taylor’s apartment.

The incident happened more than six months ago and since then protests have taken place across the country calling for the arrest of the officers involved.

The Governor’s order didn’t explicitly say what the reason was to deploy the National Guard. It simply stated that the guard would provide necessary assistance to state and local authorities for the preservation of life and property.

There is a protest scheduled to take place in Boston on Friday to honor the memory of Breonna Taylor.