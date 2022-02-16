BOSOTN (WWLP) – The judiciary committee took hours of testimony on the governor’s bill Tuesday. And they heard from both supporters and opponents of the wire-tap bill, so they are hoping to vote on the change sooner rather than later.

Under the new proposal, police officers would be allowed to use wiretaps in certain cases that are not connected to organized crime. What would not change is that only the Attorney General’s Office or the Massachusetts District Attorney’s Office can request a wiretap.

The proposed bill also does not change the fact that only one person can authorize a wiretap and that is a Superior Court judge.

“Our ability to investigate gun traffickers, human traffickers, and murders would be greatly enhanced if we had the ability, again through existing safeguards to utilize electronic surveillance,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Mason of Massachusetts State Police.

Opponents argue that the bill is just an unnecessary expansion of law enforcement powers.

This wiretap debate has been going on for years but with Baker leaving office after this term, he is putting pressure on the legislature to get this issue done.

22News will continue to follow this issue and provide you with updates as soon as they are available.