Gov. Baker agrees with idea of second stimulus but concerned with president’s plan

BOSTON (WWLP) – Over the weekend, President Trump signed an executive order extending the additional unemployment benefits, but he cut the amount that each person will get by $200 per week.

Governor Charlie Baker said he was in favor of extending the additional benefits and he even approved of the dollar amount that was included in the president’s plan. But he has a problem with where that money is coming from.

To break it down, in the president’s plan, unemployment recipients are set to receive an additional $400 each week. States, however, are required to cover 25 percent of the new benefit.

Baker said his “biggest concern” with the order is the plan to pay for the new benefit through FEMA. The money he thinks the federal government should be using for pandemic related expenses.

“The problem with that is that FEMA money as far as most states are concerned is what’s there for us to apply to be reimbursed for all the costs that we incurred in March, April, and May,” Gov. Baker said.

Back in July, Baker signed a $1.1 billion COVID spending bill which relies on FEMA reimbursement.