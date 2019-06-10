Gov. Baker and legislative leaders disagree on raising taxes

BOSTON (WWLP) – This week, members of both the House and Senate will meet in a constitutional convention to debate whether to raise taxes.

On Wednesday, members of both the House and Senate will hold a Constitutional convention, a joint session of both houses where lawmakers will discuss the so-called “millionaires tax,” a proposal to add a 4 percent income tax on households making above $1 million.

A hundred and one votes are required over two sessions to put the proposed tax hike on the ballot in 2022.

“The legislature is not deciding, the only thing we would be deciding on is to allow the voters to vote on this issue,” Senate President Karen Spilka said.

During the constitutional convention, lawmakers will also discuss whether to adjust tax rates on different income levels.

Some graduated tax supporters said the proposal would provide the state with the necessary funds to fix roads and improve education.

Governor Charlie Baker opposes tax increases in general, and the graduated tax specifically.

“We don’t think we should be raising taxes on people in Massachusetts,” Gov. Baker said. “The process they’re going to go through though will ultimately determine what comes out of it and what ends up if anything before the voters, but I can’t see us supporting a graduated income tax.”

The income tax proposals being discussed this week will be decided on by the voters, and wouldn’t go into effect until January of 2023.