Gov. Baker announces 4th round of small business grant recipients

STATE HOUSE, BOSTON (01/27/2021) – Gov. Charlie Baker unveiled his $45.6 billion fiscal 2022 budget proposal at a press conference in the Massachusetts State House and also spoke to reporters about availability and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Sam Doran/State House News Service)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Thursday, Governor Charlie Baker announced the fourth round of small business grants.

In this round, 1,100 small businesses were awarded more than $45,000 to help them keep their doors open during the pandemic. Baker made the announcement from a winery in Plymouth Massachusetts.

He noted that the program is designed to help businesses like the 1620 Winery, and this funding can be used for things like rent, past due bills, and staff salaries.

“To date, we’ve awarded almost $280 million to 5,800 small businesses, this is a $720 million program so we obviously have a long way to go,” the governor said on Thursday.

The Commonwealth’s small business grant program is one of the largest in the country.

It’s not too late to APPLY.