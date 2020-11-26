Gov. Baker announces an additional $4.7M to help feed families in need

BOSTON (WWLP) – The ongoing pandemic has been especially hard on families in need, and as we head into the holiday season, the state is ramping up its efforts to help.

On Wednesday, the Baker Administration announced that $4.7 million will help feed families in need, which is the administration’s fiftth round of funding since May.

The funding is part of the Food Security Infrastructure Grant Program and aims to combat hunger in the 351 cities and towns across the state.

The program is unique because it helps families in need buy from local farms, fisheries, and distributors who may also be struggling to make ends meet.

Governor Baker applauded the progress of the program in a statement, writing:

Through a $56 million investment through our Food Security Task Force, our Administration is committed to investing in our local food infrastructure and ensuring a secure supply of food, which will enable us to ensure that families throughout Massachusetts can access local, nutritious food as they continue to meet the challenges created by the pandemic. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker

This holiday season the state has reported a higher demand for food so elected officials have also expand both HIP and SNAP benefits.

