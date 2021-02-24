Gov. Baker announces improvements to state’s COVID-19 vaccine website

BOSTON (WWLP) – Every Thursday, thousands of new vaccine appointments are posted for mass vaccination sites across the state.

The governor wants to make sure we don’t have a repeat of last week when the state’s vaccine website crashed, that’s why he’s made a few improvements to the site. According to Gov. Charlie Baker, the state’s vaccine website will now be equipped to handle the additional traffic.

On Wednesday, he said 50,000 new appointments will be posted Thursday and anyone who can’t get in initially will be placed in a digital waiting room.

“The page will display information on when you’ll be allowed to proceed but it’s basically the equivalent of creating a line and people would then move their position in the line onto the website,” Baker said.

On top of fixing issues with the vaccine website, the governor is also working to address some of the equity issues with the vaccine rollout. Wednesday, the Baker administration announced that $4.7 million will go to the 20 hardest-hit communities in the state.

That money will be used for things like information campaigns, pop-up testing sites, and mobile clinics.