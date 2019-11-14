Gov. Baker announces new leader of Massachusetts State Police

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker has chosen Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Mason to lead the Massachusetts State Police, and he said the organization can expect some major reforms under his leadership.

Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Mason will be the next Colonel-Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police. The 26-year veteran previously led the State Police Division of Investigative Services, the Division of Homeland Security, and the Cyber Crimes Unit.

Once he assumes his new position, Mason anticipates making several policy changes within the state police.

“Colonel Mason will first follow through on reforms in progress, such as getting the AVL and body camera programs over the finish line, I’ll also be responsible for completing the State Police’s own internal affairs investigation,” Baker said.

Colonel Mason worked directly under former Colonel Kerry Gilpin during the investigation into overtime abuse at the state police. Forty-six people from the now-disbanded Troop E were charged with getting paid for overtime work that they didn’t work.

“We will not tolerate theft from the public or conduct inconsistent with our values. We will strive to ensure that the public receives the quality of services that they have paid for and that they rightly expect,” Mason said.

Colonel Mason also said he plans to increase diversity within the state police to better reflect the communities that they patrol and protect.

He will assume his new position on Friday, November 15.