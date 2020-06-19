Gov. Baker announces start of second part of phase two

“Today we lay out a roadmap to reopening Massachusetts while we continue to fight COVID-19. These two will be inseparable,” Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday morning. (Photo: Sam Doran/SHNS)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Starting Monday, June 22, the second part of phase 2 will begin, which means that the services businesses can offer to their customers will expand.

Under the second part of phase 2, Massachusetts restaurants can offer indoor dining, as long as tables are spaced 6 feet apart.

Other businesses also able to open on Monday include nail salons, tattoo parlors, massage therapy, and personal training centers.

Re-opening Massachusetts is working, businesses are coming back, and people are regaining that sense of purpose that was lost. I know it can’t happen fast enough, but people in Massachusetts are proving that we can re-open and continue to bring the fight to the virus when we all do our part.

All phase 2 businesses are required to follow the state’s mandatory safety standards and industry-specific guidance to keep both customers and staff safe.

The governor said that he would like to watch the public health data for at least two weeks, which means that the start of phase 3 has been pushed back to July 6 at the earliest.