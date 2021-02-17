Gov. Baker asking for patience when it comes to scheduling vaccine appointments

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is asking residents to have a little bit of patience when they go to schedule their vaccine appointments because the federal supply is still working to catch up to the demand.

According to state health officials, Massachusetts has built out its ability to administer vaccines much faster than we are receiving doses. The federal government has been sending the Commonwealth roughly 110,000 doses per week, numbers state leaders have been calling for.

“We finally received a very modest increase in our supply by 29,000 first doses. So, for next week we will have 139,000 doses first doses, the first very modest increase in a long time,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders.

Most of the additional doses will be directed to MassVaccination sites like the one at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield. Starting Thursday, February 18, 70,000 new appointments will be made available.

Residents can schedule their appointments online at Mass.gov or by calling the 211 hotline.

Gov. Baker reminded residents that it could take a few days, even weeks to sign up for an appointment so you should keep checking back.