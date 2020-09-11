Gov. Baker at odds with the Fed over extended unemployment benefits

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts residents who are out of work have received an additional $200 per week in enhanced unemployment benefits.

The program created by President Trump is receiving criticism from Governor Charlie Baker who feels that the enhanced unemployment benefits aren’t being funded correctly.

Under the current system, FEMA funds are being used to provide Massachusetts residents with additional unemployment benefits.

According to Governor Baker, FEMA funds were supposed to be used for coronavirus relief, and now he’s calling on lawmakers in Washington to correct it because if they don’t the burden could fall on employers.

“I think our goal here is to going to be to do everything possible can to continue to provide services and support for people who need it during this period of time and try and do it in a way that does the least amount of damage to an economy that obviously struggling at this point in time,” Gov. Baker said.

The legislature is now considering a freeze on the tax payment that businesses would be on the hook for.

Gov. Baker said he would consider the freeze but there are too many moving parts at the moment to say that that is the solution.