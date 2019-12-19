Gov. Baker backs environmental program that could raise gas prices

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is teaming up with leaders from nearly a dozen eastern states to push for the TCI plan which he believes will help to cut carbon emissions across the Commonwealth.

The plan would require local gas stations and fuel distributors to buy permits for contributing to carbon pollution. This requirement could add an estimated 17 cents to the price of a gallon of gas starting in 2022.

Gov. Baker said he will continue studying the issue and hold a public comment period before officially committing Massachusetts to the deal.

“I see this as a collaborative effort and one in which we should play by the same processes and the same rules as everybody else is playing by,” Baker said.

If the ‘TCI’ plan goes into effect, the state government could receive more than $500 million in new revenue. The Baker administration has already earmarked half of the money for improvements to the public transit system.

Governor Sununu of New Hampshire has already pulled out of the deal saying ‘the people of NH will never support it.’