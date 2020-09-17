Gov. Baker backs flu shot mandate as a way to help hospitals

BOSTON (WWLP) – Last month, Massachusetts became the first state in the country to implement a flu shot mandate.

Throughout the entire pandemic, we’ve celebrated our front line workers and the governor said the best way to help them now is to get a flu shot. With flu season just around the corner, state health officials are preparing for it and they’re also gearing up for a second wave of the virus.

Because flu symptoms and COVID symptoms are very similar, the governor is requiring all students, six months and up, to get the flu shot and they must do so by the end of the year.

“Having the flu and COVID-19 surge in the Commonwealth at exactly the same time would be an incredibly difficult situation,” Gov. Baker said.

This mandate has received push back from thousands of parents across the state. They say this is an overreach on the Government’s part, and they blame Gov. Baker for infringing on their rights as a parent.

The governor backed his mandate on Thursday saying it will help to prevent overcrowding at local hospitals