Gov. Baker calls for a 4-month ban on vape sales in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker declared a public health emergency and announced a 4-month ban on the sale of all vaping products in Massachusetts.

Public health officials, along with local boards of health plan to begin removing vape products from stores across the Commonwealth.

This would include vape flavors like mint and menthol, as well as non-flavored vaping products and marijuana vaping products.

“I’m declaring this public health emergency because medical and disease control experts have been tracking a rapidly increasing number of vaping related illnesses that in some cases have led to death,” Gov. Baker said.

Last summer, the governor raised the minimum age for buying vaping products from 18 to 21.

Despite the administration’s efforts, more than 63 vaping related illnesses were reported to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health since that time.

The ban will take effect immediately and run through January of 2020.