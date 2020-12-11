Gov. Baker calls for several changes to landmark police reform bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – Last week, the legislature delivered a bill to Governor Charlie Baker’s desk in an attempt to make major changes to our policing system in the Commonwealth.

After sitting on his desk for nine days, the governor has decided to send the police reform bill back to the legislature with a few amendments. Those amendments include allowing the police to use facial recognition software in order to solve a crime.

Baker’s also proposed that the new training programs for police be managed by law enforcement personnel, instead of a civilian-controlled commission.

In a statement released from his office earlier Thursday, he wrote, “Sections do not affect the Administration’s and Legislature’s common goal: creating accountability for all law enforcement in the wake of too many tragedies against people of color.”

Gov. Baker has felt pressure from both criminal justice advocates and police unions on this issue. He said he’s willing to compromise on almost every section of the bill but he’s not afraid to veto it either.

The bill will now go back to the legislature to consider the governor’s amendments.

As of right now, neither branch has a veto proof majority.