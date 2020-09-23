Gov. Baker calls out Washington lawmakers for lack of progress, partisan politics

BOSTON (WWLP) – The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is causing a political power struggle in Washington and Governor Charlie Baker is hoping federal lawmakers handle the vacancy a certain way.

He’s really hoping to see the federal delegation not be so contradictory. He pointed to what happened in 2016 and said both Democrats and Republicans have changed their stance on the issue.

Justice Ginsburg’s death has opened up a seat on the Supreme Court with less than 2 months until the election. When this happened in 2016, Republicans said an appointee must wait until a new president took office.

Well now, that has become the stance of the Democrats who want to wait until after November 3 to appoint a new justice.

“Classic Washington behavior, and it’s a big part of why most people in the country think Washington is a problem, period,” Baker said.

On top of the partisan politics happening around the Supreme Court vacancy, the governor blames federal lawmakers for failing to pass another COVID relief bill.

Baker said lawmakers in Washington are now going to be wrapped up in a conversation about the vacancy which he noted was very important but he said the more they delay the relief bill, the worse they look.