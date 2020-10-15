Gov. Baker “cannot support Donald Trump for president,” administration says

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker addresses reporters after signing a bill at the Statehouse in Boston, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015. Gov. Baker, who is pushing broader legislation to battle the deadly opioid abuse scourge, signed into law criminal penalties for trafficking in fentanyl, a powerful drug that law enforcement officials say is often added to heroin. […]

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker on Wednesday said he “cannot support” President Donald Trump in his re-election bid, his communications director, Lizzy Guyton told 22News.

In a statement, Guyton said, “The governor cannot support Donald Trump for president and is focused on seeing Massachusetts through the pandemic. He’ll leave the election analysis to the pundits.“

Gov. Baker said he 'cannot support Donald Trump' – He did not say if or how he will vote in this election #wwlp — Jodi Reed WWLP (@JReedTV) October 14, 2020

Baker, who is a Republican governor, has been critical of Trump on several issues including the president’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transition of power if he were to lose the Nov. 3 election.

Baker has also criticized the Republican president’s actions during his recovery from COVID-19, calling him “incredibly irresponsible” for downplaying the seriousness of the coronavirus, and his failure to bring the nation together amid several protests across the country against police brutality against African Americans.

Earlier this year, the State House News Service reported that Gov. Baker did not vote for President Trump in the 2016 presidential elections. He did not say who he voted for then and has not announced who he would vote for this presidential election.