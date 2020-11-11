Gov. Baker confirms MA is currently experiencing second surge of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – Over the weekend there were more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases reported.

The governor confirmed Tuesday that we are in the second surge of the virus, but now that we have the proper protections in place, he feels more confident in the state’s ability to manage the spread, this is if everyone does their part.

Massachusetts residents now have to follow stricter COVID regulations due to the increase in cases.

Bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues are required to close by 10 p.m., and a new stay at home advisory has been put in place.

Residents are also being asked to wear a mask in public regardless of if you can social distance or not. Elected officials believe that all of these measures will help us save lives during the second wave of the virus.

“It allows us to keep our schools open so that our children can safely learn in person. It also helps keep our economy running so businesses can stay open and people can stay employed,” Baker said.

To prevent overcrowding at local hospitals during the surge 400 additional beds are being made available and field hospitals are in the process of being set up.

The governor said he would be announcing the locations of those field hospitals later on this week.