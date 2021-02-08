Gov. Baker, Congressman Neal discuss COVID-19 response efforts in MA

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and Congressman Richard Neal held a news conference Monday to discuss the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 response efforts.

Both Baker and Neal said they look forward to continuing their partnership and getting Massachusetts the money it needs to protect residents and boost the economy. Since the start of the Pandemic Governor Baker and Congressman Neal have worked together to get critical resources to the Commonwealth.

That includes supplies for local hospitals, PPE for essential workers, and funding for small businesses. With a new COVID relief package in the works in Washington, Baker and Neal look forward to continuing their partnership.

“In the case of Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito I conferred with him regularly, sometimes on a daily basis as we proceeded through the CARES Act, and the HEROS Act and subsequently the $905B package that we passed in December,” Congressman Neal said on Monday.

President Biden has filed a $1.9 trillion relief package, more than $900 billion of which will be directed out to states by Neal and his Committee.

Neal said he’s hoping to have that funding ready to go by mid-March, including $2,000 stimulus payments to each American.