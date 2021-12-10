Gov. Baker considers activating the National Guard to help with hospital staffing issues

BOSTON (WWLP) – At this point, Governor Baker said he’s looking into the possibility of activating the National Guard to help with hospital staffing but he said he’s not sure if or how it would work.

On Thursday, Maine and New Hampshire said the will be activating National Guard members to help alleviate capacity constraints at hospitals in their states. When asked if Massachusetts would be following their lead, Baker said he still had some things to figure out.

”If there’s a way that we can bring the Guard in and involve the Guard as an ancillary and supportive group to support what’s going on in the health care system, we’ll certainly pursue that and try and put it in place,” Baker said on Thursday.

This comes as hospitalizations across the state continue to spike. In fact, the number of people hospitalized for COVID has gone up by 134% just in the last month.

Governor Baker said that at this time he is not considering setting up any field hospitals. Which were the temporary hospitals that national guard members worked out of when the virus first hit. He said officials at DPH are keeping a close eye on the state’s COVID data.