Gov. Baker: Covid cases down in state but now’s not the time to let up

Governor Charlie Baker visits Stanley Street Treatment and Resources (SSTAR), a drive-through testing site in Fall River, on May 13, 2020. SSTAR is one of 18 community health centers that have expanded COVID-19 testing capacity in recent weeks through a partnership with the Baker-Polito Administration and Quest Diagnostics. Stay informed about COVID-19 by visiting mass.gov/covid19, calling 2-1-1 or texting COVIDMA (COVIDMAESP for Spanish) to 888-777 for updates. [Joshua Qualls/Governor’s Press Office]

BOSTON (WWLP) – Positive Covid-19 cases have been on a steady decline in the Commonwealth and Governor Charlie Baker is asking residents to continue efforts to keep those numbers down.

He is asking everyone to continue to wear their mask, and right now, the governor believes that a mask mandate is not necessary because residents here have been doing their part to slow the spread of the virus.

At the beginning of May, Gov. Baker issued an executive order which called on residents to wear a face-covering when in public. The data from DPH shows that residents have been following those guidelines but Gov. Baker believes now is not the time to let up.

“Our compliance with that mask order is very high and again I give the people of the Commonwealth credit for recognizing and understanding that this is not only an important way to protect themselves but it’s also an important way to protect others,” Baker said.

Governor Baker’s mask order allows cities and towns to enforce it however they feel is necessary. Some cities and towns have issued fines to people not wearing masks, while others have issued verbal and written warnings.

Continuing to wear a mask, maintain social distancing, and practice good hygiene is what elected officials believe will allow Massachusetts to open back up safely.