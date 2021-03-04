Gov. Baker: Despite significant drop in COVID cases, hospitalizations, state not in the clear

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Commonwealth has seen a significant decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Since the start of the pandemic, Massachusetts has set strict rules around indoor dining, social distancing, and mask wearing. All of which seem to have paid off, because we are currently a national leader when it comes to protecting vulnerable residents.

Gov. Baker said, “January 2, I think 228 communities in Massachusetts out of our 351 were designated red, I think in today’s data it’s 19, we’re in a very different place now than we were then.”

On top of the drop, in the state’s hospital data, the Commonwealth has also vaccinated 70 percent of its elderly population, which is more than 10 points higher than the national average. The state also ranks in the top two when it comes to vaccinating black residents.

However, just because we’ve made progress, Gov. Baker reminded residents that we aren’t in the clear just yet. That’s why he’s keeping the time limits in place at restaurants to 90 minutes, and he’s limiting dining parties to only six people.

Other states like Texas and Mississippi have removed their mask mandates, but Gov. Baker said that he doesn’t have plans to change our mask mandate any time soon.