Gov. Baker discusses steps towards reopening businesses in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – When businesses in the Commonwealth are given the green light to open their doors, there are a few things they have to follow, and that includes businesses that stayed open during this pandemic.



Some of the safety standards outlined by the Governor and Lt. Governor on Monday include:

Social distancing signage inside and outside workplaces

Face coverings on all employees

Hand washing stations

Cleaning protocols and sick leave policies

Governor Baker explained that a full report is being developed to ensure a safe re-opening.

“The goal is to come up with plans to ensure that we re-open as safely as possible across the many different industries that make up the Massachusetts economy,” Gov. Baker said. “The board’s in the process of developing a full report that will be available on May 18 that will outline those plans.”

The Advisory Board has met with over 110,000 business leaders who represent workers in nearly every industry in the Commonwealth. On top of the guidance issued Monday, the Board will also be issuing specific guidance that each industry will have to follow when they re-open.

The Governor said he will be discussing this issue more as we get towards May 18, so that businesses will have a heads up on the guidance they need to follow.