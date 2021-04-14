Gov. Baker doesn’t expect J&J pause to impact vaccine distribution in MA

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker announced on Wednesday during a news conference that he thought this pause would only have a minimal impact on the state’s ability to vaccinate the general public next week.

The Baker Administration took the advice of the federal government and put a pause on the single-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. This decision came just one day after Governor Baker called on the feds to send more doses of the vaccine.

When asked about the impact this could have on our vaccine rollout, Baker said he wasn’t worried because most of the doses that we use in the Commonwealth are from Moderna or Pfizer.

“It’s a relatively small part of our distribution to date and we do have and expect that we will continue to see modest growth in the Pfizer and Moderna supply going forward,” Gov. Baker said.

Baker told residents that had appointments to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to call their providers and reschedule. He said the state was already receiving a smaller shipment of J&J this week so there shouldn’t be a huge backlog.