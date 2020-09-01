Gov. Baker ends National Guard activation, says order was in response to potential protests

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker addresses reporters after signing a bill at the Statehouse in Boston, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015. Gov. Baker, who is pushing broader legislation to battle the deadly opioid abuse scourge, signed into law criminal penalties for trafficking in fentanyl, a powerful drug that law enforcement officials say is often added to heroin. […]

BOSTON (WWLP) – Days after activating members of the Massachusetts National Guard into active duty, Governor Charlie Baker has ordered to end his activation, explaining that the decision was made in response to potential demonstrations.

Gov. Baker ordered 1,000 members of the National Guard Friday and did not give a detailed reason.

The Baker administration said the order was given in the event that municipal leaders needed their assistance in wake of the many demonstrations in parts of the county following another police shooting of a black man, Jacob Blake.

In a statement Monday night, the Executive Office of Public Safety & Security said the following:

Following coordination with municipal leaders through the weekend regarding potential large-scale demonstrations, Governor Baker today authorized the Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard to end the Governor’s Aug. 28 activation order. That activation, which made Guard personnel available in the event that municipal leaders required their assistance, will end at midnight tonight.

Gov. Baker’s activation of the Massachusetts National Guard is scheduled to end at midnight.

The order was to remain in effect until further notice from Adjutant General Gary Keefe. It was not immediately clear where the 1,000 members of the National Guard actually deployed to.