Gov. Baker expands free testing initiative in western Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – A free testing imitative known as “Stop the Spread” will now be more accessible in western Massachusetts.

It all goes back to the new data released by the Department of Public Health, and it shows that several communities in the western part of the state still have a high number of COVID-19 cases.

Governor Charlie Baker and HHS Secretary Marylou Sudders have decided to release community-specific data showing which communities are still struggling to control the virus. Using this data, Baker and Sudders have been able to expand their “Stop the Spread” imitative into communities that need it most.

That initiative will be further expanded this week to include 3 new communities, Salem, Holyoke, and Saugus which will bring the total to 20 communities across Massachusetts that are part of this initiative. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker

These additional communities were added because their positive test rate far exceeds the statewide average, and by increasing testing in those communities in a strategic way.

The governor is hoping to prevent community spread.

Communities have been using this new data to determine whether to send kids back to school in the fall. Holyoke, due to an increase in cases, has decided to start the year remotely.